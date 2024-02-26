English
Airtel to offer 5G connectivity for first underwater metro in Kolkata

High-capacity nodes will be strategically positioned at each station along the route, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-speed internet.

Airtel under water: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced on Monday its plans to offer 5G connectivity through an under-river tunnel for metro commuters in Kolkata. The initiative involves deploying high-capacity nodes 35 meters below the river Hooghly, making Airtel the only operator to provide connectivity along the 4.8km stretch of Kolkata's East-West Metro corridor, connecting Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade.

According to a statement from the company, high-capacity nodes will be strategically positioned at each station along the route, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-speed internet, voice calls, and data transmission for commuters.

Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly enhance commuters' experience, enabling them to enjoy high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploads, and more while traversing the scenic stretch beneath the river Ganga.

The announcement comes ahead of the anticipated launch of India's first underwater metro, slated to commence operations in June 2024, connecting Howrah to Kolkata via a tunnel beneath the Hooghly River. Airtel's move will leverage advanced technology to improve connectivity and enrich the commuting experience for metro passengers in Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)

