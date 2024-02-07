Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport

The first phase of the Noida International Airport, with a single runway and terminal will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually

Business Desk
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport | Image:Akasa Air
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aviation partnership: Noida International Airport (NIA) on January 19 entered into a strategic collaboration with Akasa Air, allowing the low-cost airline to operate domestic and international flights from the upcoming airport.

Akasa Air will base aircraft at this airport to support the growing air travel demand in the region, the Mumbai-headquartered airlines said.

Advertisement

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said,” Noida International airport exemplifies our government’s focus on developing aviation infrastructure as the country moves towards becoming an international aviation hub. Akasa Air’s proposed partnership with the airport is in line with our endeavour to build a holistic network that connects the length and breadth of the nation."

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer at Noida International Airport, said,“This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh."

Advertisement
Image credit: Akasa Air

"Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," he said.

The first phase of the Noida International Airport, with a single runway and terminal will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. 

Advertisement

After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will be able to handle 70 million passengers every year.

Further, the Noida International Airport (IATA code - DXN) will connect the greater Delhi area and western Uttar Pradesh with other cities globally, as per an official release.

Advertisement

NIA is also poised to be the first airport in its class in India to achieve net zero emissions, it said.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

25 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

27 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement