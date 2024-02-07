Advertisement

Aviation partnership: Noida International Airport (NIA) on January 19 entered into a strategic collaboration with Akasa Air, allowing the low-cost airline to operate domestic and international flights from the upcoming airport.

Akasa Air will base aircraft at this airport to support the growing air travel demand in the region, the Mumbai-headquartered airlines said.

Advertisement

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said,” Noida International airport exemplifies our government’s focus on developing aviation infrastructure as the country moves towards becoming an international aviation hub. Akasa Air’s proposed partnership with the airport is in line with our endeavour to build a holistic network that connects the length and breadth of the nation."

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer at Noida International Airport, said,“This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh."

Advertisement

Image credit: Akasa Air

"Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," he said.

The first phase of the Noida International Airport, with a single runway and terminal will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually.

Advertisement

After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will be able to handle 70 million passengers every year.

Further, the Noida International Airport (IATA code - DXN) will connect the greater Delhi area and western Uttar Pradesh with other cities globally, as per an official release.

Advertisement

NIA is also poised to be the first airport in its class in India to achieve net zero emissions, it said.