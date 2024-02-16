Advertisement

Akasa goes international: In a move to broaden its international presence, Akasa Air announced plans to commence flight services to Doha from Mumbai starting March 28, 2024. The airline aims to enhance air connectivity between Qatar and India with the introduction of four non-stop flights per week.

The decision marks a major milestone for Akasa Air, which embarked on its aviation journey in August 2022. With a fleet comprising 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the airline has swiftly positioned itself as a formidable player in India's aviation sector.

Advertisement

Delighted to introduce Doha as our first international destination on the growing Akasa network! Now enjoy 4x weekly, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Doha, starting 28th March.



Experience our warm and efficient service, multi-cuisine gourmet meals and comfortable seats with… pic.twitter.com/5oXN0uaegW — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) February 16, 2024

Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed enthusiasm about the airline's expansion into Qatar, highlighting it as the next phase of growth in their pursuit of establishing Akasa Air among the world's top 30 airlines by the end of the decade. Dube's vision underscores the airline's ambition to solidify its presence in key international markets while catering to growing passenger demand for seamless connectivity.

Advertisement

The introduction of Mumbai-Doha flights not only signifies Akasa Air's commitment to bolstering bilateral air travel ties between India and Qatar but also reflects the airline's strategic alignment with evolving travel preferences and market dynamics.

As Akasa Air prepares to embark on its international journey, stakeholders anticipate a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers, underpinned by the airline's commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement

With the launch of Mumbai-Doha flights, Akasa Air aims to tap into the robust demand for air travel between the two dynamic destinations, offering travellers enhanced accessibility and convenience.

