Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:13 IST
Akasa Air goes international, launches Mumbai-Doha flights
The decision marks a major milestone for Akasa Air, which embarked on its aviation journey in August 2022.
Akasa goes international: In a move to broaden its international presence, Akasa Air announced plans to commence flight services to Doha from Mumbai starting March 28, 2024. The airline aims to enhance air connectivity between Qatar and India with the introduction of four non-stop flights per week.
The decision marks a major milestone for Akasa Air, which embarked on its aviation journey in August 2022. With a fleet comprising 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the airline has swiftly positioned itself as a formidable player in India's aviation sector.
Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed enthusiasm about the airline's expansion into Qatar, highlighting it as the next phase of growth in their pursuit of establishing Akasa Air among the world's top 30 airlines by the end of the decade. Dube's vision underscores the airline's ambition to solidify its presence in key international markets while catering to growing passenger demand for seamless connectivity.
The introduction of Mumbai-Doha flights not only signifies Akasa Air's commitment to bolstering bilateral air travel ties between India and Qatar but also reflects the airline's strategic alignment with evolving travel preferences and market dynamics.
As Akasa Air prepares to embark on its international journey, stakeholders anticipate a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers, underpinned by the airline's commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
With the launch of Mumbai-Doha flights, Akasa Air aims to tap into the robust demand for air travel between the two dynamic destinations, offering travellers enhanced accessibility and convenience.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:13 IST
