English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Akasa Air goes international, launches Mumbai-Doha flights

The decision marks a major milestone for Akasa Air, which embarked on its aviation journey in August 2022.

Business Desk
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport
Akasa Air goes international | Image:Akasa Air
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akasa goes international: In a move to broaden its international presence, Akasa Air announced plans to commence flight services to Doha from Mumbai starting March 28, 2024. The airline aims to enhance air connectivity between Qatar and India with the introduction of four non-stop flights per week.

The decision marks a major milestone for Akasa Air, which embarked on its aviation journey in August 2022. With a fleet comprising 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the airline has swiftly positioned itself as a formidable player in India's aviation sector.

Advertisement

Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed enthusiasm about the airline's expansion into Qatar, highlighting it as the next phase of growth in their pursuit of establishing Akasa Air among the world's top 30 airlines by the end of the decade. Dube's vision underscores the airline's ambition to solidify its presence in key international markets while catering to growing passenger demand for seamless connectivity.

Advertisement

The introduction of Mumbai-Doha flights not only signifies Akasa Air's commitment to bolstering bilateral air travel ties between India and Qatar but also reflects the airline's strategic alignment with evolving travel preferences and market dynamics.

As Akasa Air prepares to embark on its international journey, stakeholders anticipate a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers, underpinned by the airline's commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement

With the launch of Mumbai-Doha flights, Akasa Air aims to tap into the robust demand for air travel between the two dynamic destinations, offering travellers enhanced accessibility and convenience.
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

42 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Best Elizabeth Olsen Movies To Watch

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Woman Hurls Abuses At Protesting Farmers For Blocking Road | WATCH

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Forex reserves dip from one-month high

    Economy News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo