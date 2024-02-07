English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts in domestic, global expansion bid

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned airline announced the three-digit order during WINGS India 2024 in Hyderabad

Business Desk
Akasa Air
Akasa Air | Image:Akasa Air
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Newer horizons: Mumbai-headquartered Akasa Air has announced an aircraft order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts in WINGS India 2024.

The newest entrant in the airline space, Akasa endeavoured on its first flight in 2022. The budget carrier has a market share of four per cent, and is looking to commence international services.

Advertisement

The latest order, comprising 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company's domestic and international expansion plans, the airline said in a statement.

In 2021, Akasa had ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, followed by an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts in June 2023.

Advertisement

Notably, the 737 MAX 9 aircrafts have been in regulator scrutiny after the Alaska Air cabin door blow-up earlier this year, of the same aircraft in the international fleet in the US.

The announcement  bolsters the two-year old airlines’ order book of over 200 aircraft within 17 months of operations. It has also resulted in a notable order for the US-based planemaker Boeing.

Advertisement

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air said the large and historic aircraft order puts the airline on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade.

“These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the very near future,“ he added.

Advertisement

The new deal in January this year takes the airline’s order book to 226 aircraft.

Notably, Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft, fulfilling regulator requirements in India to have atleast 20 aircrafts in their fleet to be eligible for international flights.

Advertisement

Akasa said it will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years.

Akasa’s competes with the likes of IndiGo, with a market share of 60 per cent, while the Tata Group's airlines have a combined market share of 26 per cent.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News26 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement