×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Now carry your poodle on Akasa!

Passengers availing of the 'Pets on Akasa' service can enjoy a range of complimentary benefits, including pre-booked window seats and priority check-in.

Reported by: Business Desk
Akasa Air
Akasa Air | Image:Akasa Air
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pets on Akasa: Akasa Air has launched its 'Pets on Akasa' service, catering to pet owners who wish to travel with their furry companions. The 'Pets on Akasa' service currently extends to domestic flights within India and accommodates cats and dogs aged three months or older. According to the official announcement, pet owners will need to book the flight at least 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

A key requirement for pet travel includes obtaining a properly validated vaccination and health certificate from a registered veterinarian within 72 hours of travel. This health certificate remains valid for up to 15 days from the date of issuance, ensuring the well-being of the pets during their journey.

Advertisement

Passengers availing of the 'Pets on Akasa' service can enjoy a range of complimentary value-added benefits, including pre-booked window seats, priority check-in and baggage handling, and early boarding. Additionally, passengers can download the indemnity form for further convenience.

There are three options available for pet travel with Akasa Air:

Advertisement
  • In-cabin travel with the passenger, for pets weighing up to 10 kilograms.
  • Check-in at the airport, accommodating pets weighing up to 32 kilograms.
  • Travel from the cargo terminal, suitable for pets weighing up to 100 kilograms.

The container size for in-cabin travel should not exceed 19 inches in length, 12 inches in width, and 10 inches in height. For check-in or cargo travel, the container size should not exceed 36 inches in length, 28 inches in width, and 28 inches in height. 

Advertisement

Additionally, pets must remain inside their closed or zipped-up containers throughout their time at the airport and during the entire flight duration.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

a minute ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

3 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

5 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

6 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

7 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

7 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

8 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

11 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

15 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

15 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

15 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

16 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

17 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

18 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutt

Vatsal Poses With Wife

20 minutes ago
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha In Blue

21 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

23 minutes ago
Mini Mathur

Mini Looks Elegant

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World13 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo