Pets on Akasa: Akasa Air has launched its 'Pets on Akasa' service, catering to pet owners who wish to travel with their furry companions. The 'Pets on Akasa' service currently extends to domestic flights within India and accommodates cats and dogs aged three months or older. According to the official announcement, pet owners will need to book the flight at least 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

A key requirement for pet travel includes obtaining a properly validated vaccination and health certificate from a registered veterinarian within 72 hours of travel. This health certificate remains valid for up to 15 days from the date of issuance, ensuring the well-being of the pets during their journey.

Passengers availing of the 'Pets on Akasa' service can enjoy a range of complimentary value-added benefits, including pre-booked window seats, priority check-in and baggage handling, and early boarding. Additionally, passengers can download the indemnity form for further convenience.

There are three options available for pet travel with Akasa Air:

In-cabin travel with the passenger, for pets weighing up to 10 kilograms.

Check-in at the airport, accommodating pets weighing up to 32 kilograms.

Travel from the cargo terminal, suitable for pets weighing up to 100 kilograms.

The container size for in-cabin travel should not exceed 19 inches in length, 12 inches in width, and 10 inches in height. For check-in or cargo travel, the container size should not exceed 36 inches in length, 28 inches in width, and 28 inches in height.

Additionally, pets must remain inside their closed or zipped-up containers throughout their time at the airport and during the entire flight duration.