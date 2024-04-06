Advertisement

Amazon Bazaar: Amazon has launched “Bazaar”, a specialised destination for affordable fashion and lifestyle products. This strategic move aims at capturing a larger share of India's burgeoning e-commerce market. The launch comes as the retail giant seeks to bolster its presence in the fast-fashion sector and compete with key players like Flipkart's Shopsy and Reliance's Ajio.

Bazaar, positioned as a destination for budget-conscious shoppers, features a wide range of unbranded items including clothing, accessories, jewellery, footwear, and home goods. With prices starting as low as Rs 129 ($1.55) for trendy t-shirts and under $3 for sneakers, the store aims to cater to value-conscious consumers seeking quality products at competitive prices.

The move signals Amazon's strategic shift towards targeting the rapidly growing segment of Indian customers with limited spending power. By offering zero referral fees to merchants and optimising delivery economics, Amazon aims to enhance its competitiveness in the low-cost fashion market and expand its customer base beyond metro cities and Tier 1 regions.

Despite Amazon's significant investments in India, particularly in its cloud and e-commerce divisions, the company faces stiff competition from local players like Meesho, Flipkart, and Reliance's Ajio. These competitors have made significant inroads into the fast-fashion segment, leveraging aggressive pricing strategies and innovative business models to capture market share.

Meesho, backed by SoftBank, has emerged as a dominant player in the value customer segment, particularly in Tier 2+ cities, with its zero-commission model and mass-market positioning. Meanwhile, Flipkart's Shopsy and Reliance's Ajio Street have also gained traction by offering competitively priced fashion and lifestyle products to budget-conscious consumers.