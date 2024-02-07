Advertisement

An Amazon worker in the US claims that he was fired from his job for sharing a TikTok video in which he jokingly asked customers to stop ordering heavy items as he was tired of carrying them around.

The Amazon worker, whose first name is Kendall, had complained about Amazon’s heavy packages in a video shared by him last month on TikTok. More recently, he posted an update on the video-sharing platform claiming that he had been fired by Amazon.

Kendall was working as a delivery agent with the e-commerce giant for seven years when he was fired. In a further blow, he said he is not eligible to be re-hired by the e-commerce giant.

“Long story short, I made a video about four weeks ago where I told people to stop buying heavy items from Amazon because, as an Amazon worker, I’m tired of lifting heavy,” he explained. “Most people took it as a joke, especially if you work at Amazon, you knew that I was kind of over exaggerating … but a lot of people were offended by my video,” Kendall added.

In the video, he apologised to anyone who may have been offended by the video by saying: “If you were offended by that video, I am sorry. I never meant to offend anyone or discriminate against anyone. I just wanted to make a funny video.”

“I’m not just saying that. I already lost my job and am ineligible for rehire, so please forgive me,” the former Amazon trainer added.

(With IANS Inputs)