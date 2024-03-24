×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Amul takes 'Taste of India' to US with launch of its fresh milk range

The announcement of Amul's entry into the US market was made during the 108th annual general meeting of the Michigan Milk Producers Association.

Reported by: Business Desk
Amul fresh milk
Amul fresh milk | Image:Amul
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India's largest dairy brand Amul is set to introduce its renowned "fresh milk" range to consumers in the United States for the first time. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the apex body representing milk cooperatives in Gujarat and the marketer of Amul products, has forged a strategic partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association to roll out fresh milk offerings across the East Coast and Midwest regions of the US.

"This marks a significant milestone for Amul as we embark on our maiden venture into the US market with our fresh milk range," stated Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF. "For over two decades, we've been exporting various milk products to the US, but this venture opens up a new chapter for us. We anticipate this move to be a game-changer."

Advertisement

The announcement of Amul's entry into the US market was made during the 108th annual general meeting of the Michigan Milk Producers Association. The Michigan Milk Producers Association, with its century-long legacy, stands among the top ten cooperatives in the US and will serve as a key partner in Amul's foray into the American market.

The strategic location of the Michigan Milk Producers Association's dairy plant in Ohio offers Amul convenient access to key markets such as Chicago and Dallas, in addition to the East Coast. Amul's range of fresh milk products, boasting the same composition as their Indian counterparts, will be available in one-gallon (3.8 litres) and half-a-gallon (1.9 litres) packs, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Advertisement

"We are excited to introduce our esteemed range of fresh milk products to discerning consumers in the US," Mehta affirmed. "Our offerings, including Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taaza, and Amul Slim, will soon grace the shelves of leading Indian grocery stores across the East Coast and Midwest markets."

While the exact volume of milk slated for sale in the inaugural year is yet to be finalised, Amul's entry into the US market represents a significant expansion of its global footprint. Already a dominant player in the international dairy market, Amul exports its diverse range of dairy products to over 50 countries worldwide, with the US being the latest addition to its roster of export destinations.

Advertisement

With its robust growth trajectory in exports, GCMMF has earned recognition as India's largest exporter of dairy products and holds the esteemed "trading house" status. Notably, the past year witnessed a remarkable 20 percent growth in exports, with the addition of new markets such as Tanzania, Ghana, Mozambique, Haiti, and the Republic of Congo further consolidating Amul's global presence.

(With agency inputs.)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

7 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

19 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

27 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

28 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

29 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

34 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

37 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

37 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

44 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo