Advertisement

India's largest dairy brand Amul is set to introduce its renowned "fresh milk" range to consumers in the United States for the first time. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the apex body representing milk cooperatives in Gujarat and the marketer of Amul products, has forged a strategic partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association to roll out fresh milk offerings across the East Coast and Midwest regions of the US.

"This marks a significant milestone for Amul as we embark on our maiden venture into the US market with our fresh milk range," stated Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF. "For over two decades, we've been exporting various milk products to the US, but this venture opens up a new chapter for us. We anticipate this move to be a game-changer."

Advertisement

The announcement of Amul's entry into the US market was made during the 108th annual general meeting of the Michigan Milk Producers Association. The Michigan Milk Producers Association, with its century-long legacy, stands among the top ten cooperatives in the US and will serve as a key partner in Amul's foray into the American market.

The strategic location of the Michigan Milk Producers Association's dairy plant in Ohio offers Amul convenient access to key markets such as Chicago and Dallas, in addition to the East Coast. Amul's range of fresh milk products, boasting the same composition as their Indian counterparts, will be available in one-gallon (3.8 litres) and half-a-gallon (1.9 litres) packs, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Advertisement

"We are excited to introduce our esteemed range of fresh milk products to discerning consumers in the US," Mehta affirmed. "Our offerings, including Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taaza, and Amul Slim, will soon grace the shelves of leading Indian grocery stores across the East Coast and Midwest markets."

While the exact volume of milk slated for sale in the inaugural year is yet to be finalised, Amul's entry into the US market represents a significant expansion of its global footprint. Already a dominant player in the international dairy market, Amul exports its diverse range of dairy products to over 50 countries worldwide, with the US being the latest addition to its roster of export destinations.

Advertisement

With its robust growth trajectory in exports, GCMMF has earned recognition as India's largest exporter of dairy products and holds the esteemed "trading house" status. Notably, the past year witnessed a remarkable 20 percent growth in exports, with the addition of new markets such as Tanzania, Ghana, Mozambique, Haiti, and the Republic of Congo further consolidating Amul's global presence.

(With agency inputs.)

Advertisement