Anand Mahindra lauds state-of-the-art T3 Terminal at Lucknow Airport
Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the initiative, saying it will take the “city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights.”
Lucknow airport T3 terminal: Adani Group-operated Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow has inaugurated its new T3 terminal, setting a new standard in luxury, technology, and cultural heritage integration.
Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded the unveiling, expressing his admiration for the transformation of Lucknow's airport. He remarked, "That’s Lucknow airport?? Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights… Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now…"
The latest addition to Lucknow's infrastructure is nothing short of spectacular, boasting world-class amenities and cutting-edge technology that rival some of the best airports globally. With Lucknow's reputation evolving from a tourist destination to a thriving center for business, retail, hospitality, medical, and manufacturing, the new airport is poised to propel the city's comprehensive development.
Moreover, strategically located amidst prominent religious tourist centers such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, and Namish, Lucknow is primed to become a pivotal transit hub in Uttar Pradesh, connecting travelers from far and wide.
The ambitious plans for the airport include the demolition of the existing T1 terminal, making way for a seamless integration between the new T3 terminal and the existing T2 via a corridor, according to the Lucknow Development Index. This expansion aims to enhance the airport's capacity, offering more departure gates and seating areas while repurposing T2 as an administrative block. The integrated T3 terminal will serve both domestic and international flights, promising a streamlined travel experience for passengers.
Looking ahead, Lucknow's visionary plans include the proposed T4 terminal, with Adani Group already securing necessary clearances and laying the groundwork for future expansions.
Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:28 IST
