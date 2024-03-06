×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Aramco’s digital arm partners with LTIMindtree to establish IT firm in Saudi Arabia

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will hold the majority share, with a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture company.

Reported by: Business Desk
LTIMindtree CEO succession
LTIMindtree | Image:Republic
Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), has partnered with LTIMindtree to establish an IT services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The collaboration is set to contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative by creating high-skilled employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in the rising technology sector.

The partnership, formalised through a shareholders' agreement, envisions a company that will exemplify innovation in action, showcasing disruptive digital services and transformative industry 4.0 systems integration capabilities. By focusing on cutting-edge technologies, the venture aims to accelerate digital transformation across various sectors.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will hold the majority share, with a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture company, while Aramco Digital's subsidiary, Global Digital, will hold the remaining 49% share. The strategic partnership combines LTIMindtree's expertise in information technology services with Aramco Digital's innovative capabilities, aiming to position the joint venture as a key player in the evolving digital landscape of Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

The newly formed entity's primary scope will encompass marketing and providing information technology services to drive digital transformation and facilitate the adoption of next-generation technologies. The joint venture aims to play key role in advancing technological capabilities in both government and private sector enterprises.

LTIMindtree plans an initial investment of $12.3 million, which will be injected in one or more tranches. The financial commitment underlines the confidence and commitment of the partners in the venture's potential to make significant strides in the rapidly evolving technology market of Saudi Arabia.

“LTIMindtree is fully aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030. We are pleased to have been selected as the trusted partner for the joint venture. KSA and MENA are amongst the fastest growing regions globally in the adoption of new technologies. We are committed to delivering new technology-led growth to the region. With Aramco Digital, we will bring our global capabilities and expertise and leverage new technologies to deliver digital transformation suitable for giga projects, the government sector, high growth industries, energy, manufacturing, and the financial services sector,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, LTIMindtree.

“This is a pivotal partnership effort to leverage the power of digital transformation and unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation and sustainability in the region. The joint venture aims to foster the localization of the IT services vital sector, create valuable jobs, and pave the way for a brighter future in the Kingdom,” said Nabil Al Nuaim, Aramco Senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology and a board member of Aramco Digital.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

