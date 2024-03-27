Advertisement

With work being viewed as a means of fulfilment and significance, 89 per cent of employees surveyed in India say they are highly motivated by challenges and extra responsibility, claims a study.



Over 89 per cent of respondents in India claim to be highly driven by challenges and additional responsibility at work, according to a global study conducted by UKG Workforce Institute, an HR think tank.



About 84 per cent of the surveyed set are of the opinion that their managers care and have empathy for them, the study suggests.

Conducted across 10 countries including India, over 4,000 employees were surveyed as part of the study which included managers and C-suite (top-level) executives.



Three in four, or 72 per cent of employees in India said their manager’s support, encouragement and leadership played a direct role in motivating them to go above and beyond in the workplace.

Advertisement

Having a good manager, who is accessible but does not micro-manage, makes employees feel the most productive at work according to 40 per cent of the respondents.

But a staggering 78 per cent of employees in India said they go through some levels of job burnout which results in physical and emotional exhaustion.



As a matter of fact, 64 per cent of employees who were surveyed from India would prefer a workload reduction for a proportional pay cut, it added.



This reflects that a larger number of employees acknowledge the significance of a healthy work-life balance, and can choose it over financial gain, as per the study.

Advertisement

The transition in employee outlook towards the nature of work is no longer reflected only as a means to survive, with 76 per cent of those surveyed from India convinced that their work is more than just a 'job' to them.

These respondents associate an exceptional meaning to their work, with 72 per cent actually feeling they bring a change to their organisation.



Notably, 91 per cent of employees say their managers help them gain the understanding of how their role affects the business of the organisation at a larger scale, it added



(With PTI Inputs)