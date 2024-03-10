×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Benefits of low interest rates for NBFCs to take longer than anticipated

Indications from MPC and FOMC suggest that interest rate cuts may not materialise in the near term, despite easing inflationary pressures, analysts said.

rupees-dearness-allowance
Rs 500 notes | Image:PTI
In the early part of FY24, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) expected benefiting from potential interest rate cuts, eagerly awaiting a boost to their margins. However, recent indications from both the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggest that interest rate cuts may not materialise in the near term, despite easing inflationary pressures, analysts said.

The RBI's Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) circular on Bank Term Loans to NBFCs has further complicated matters, resulting in increased borrowing costs for NBFCs and affecting their Net Interest Margins (NIMs). As a result, the stabilisation or expansion of NIMs has been pushed back by one to two quarters, analysts at Mumbai-based brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

In response to these challenges, NBFCs with exposure to personal loans (PL) are reevaluating their loan growth strategies, signalling intentions to reduce lower ticket personal loans and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offerings. Moreover, in light of the RBI's concerns regarding lending yields, several NBFC-MFIs have voluntarily reduced their lending rates on new loans.

Within the vehicle finance sector, players have reported stable margins, albeit with some increase in Cost of Borrowings (CoB) due to the RBI's RWA circular. However, lenders anticipate cost of borrowings to stabilise at current levels, with selective interest rate hikes supporting the NIM trajectory moving forward.

Meanwhile, housing financiers continue to grapple with NIM compression, attributed to declining yields and rising borrowing costs. Competitive pressure persists among banks and large HFCs, particularly in the prime segment, where compression of yields has been witnessed due to lower interest rates and book retention strategies, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Despite challenges, asset quality remains benign across sectors, with credit costs expected to remain muted. In the gold finance segment, increasing competitive intensity has been observed, prompting some players to anticipate rising borrowing costs in the coming quarters, Motilal Oswal analysts noted.

Microfinance institutions, responding to regulatory pressures on lending rates, have initiated rate reductions. However, geographic exposures and internal business model reorganisations have led to variations in asset quality among MFIs.

In the diversified lenders segment, corrective measures have been taken to address stress in the personal loans segment, particularly in digital fintechs/partnership-led offerings. The RBI's RWA circular has also impacted capital adequacy, reflecting the evolving landscape of unsecured consumer credit, Motilal Oswal added.
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

