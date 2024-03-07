×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Bernard Arnault beats Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person, Musk slips to No. 3

Arnault's net worth stands at $197 billion, closely followed by Bezos with a net worth of $196 billion, as per the latest data on Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Reported by: Business Desk
World's richest person
World's richest person | Image:Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault has once again clinched the title of the world's richest person, surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Interestingly, just two days ago, on March 5, 2024, Jeff Bezos ousted Tesla boss Elon Musk as the richest person in the world.

As per the latest data, Arnault's net worth stands at $197 billion, closely followed by Bezos with a net worth of $196 billion. The 72-year-old French billionaire's meteoric rise to the pinnacle of global wealth comes on the heels of his exemplary leadership at LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate. Under his stewardship, LVMH has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the luxury sector, boasting iconic brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Moet & Chandon.

Advertisement
Photo: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Musk, the enigmatic CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, had briefly held the coveted position before relinquishing it to Bezos amid fluctuations in the stock market.

Arnault's remarkable climb to the summit of global wealth underscores the enduring success of LVMH and its unparalleled influence in shaping the luxury industry. Born into an industrial family in Roubaix, France, Arnault's journey to becoming the world's richest person is a testament to his entrepreneurial vision and strategic prowess.

Advertisement

While Bezos and Musk continue to command significant influence in their respective domains of e-commerce and technology, Arnault's unprecedented rise signals a new era in the hierarchy of global wealth. As he assumes his new role as the world's wealthiest individual, all eyes are on Arnault and the enduring legacy of LVMH in shaping the luxury landscape.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

16 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

19 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

19 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. China's trade numbers outpace predictions for early 2024

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live: Rohit, Yashasvi enter to bat

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. When In Kolkata, Try These Locally Cherished Street Foods

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  4. Oil PSUs expand import sources, benefit nation: Puri

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Digital spectrum to boost GDP 20-25%: KV Kamath

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo