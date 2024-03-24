×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Bharat Biotech initiates clinical trials of Mtbvac tuberculosis vaccine

Initial trials will focus on evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of Mtbvac, with a pivotal trial planned for 2025 to assess its safety.

Reported by: Business Desk
  • 2 min read
Bharat Biotech International Ltd announced on Sunday began clinical trials for the Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine Mtbvac on adults in India. Developed by the Spanish biopharmaceutical company Biofabri, Mtbvac is hailed as the first vaccine against TB derived from a human source.

According to a press release from Bharat Biotech, Mtbvac holds promise as a potentially more effective and longer-lasting alternative to the existing BCG (Bacillus Calmette Guérin) vaccine for newborns. Additionally, it aims to address the critical gap in TB prevention among adults and adolescents, for whom effective vaccines are currently unavailable.

The clinical trials are being conducted in close collaboration between Bharat Biotech and Biofabri. Initial trials will focus on evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of Mtbvac, with a pivotal trial planned for 2025 to assess its safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy.

Esteban Rodriguez, CEO of Biofabri, underlined the importance of conducting trials in India, which bears a major burden of TB cases globally, accounting for 28 per cent of the world's TB cases. TB remains a leading infectious cause of mortality worldwide, with India being disproportionately affected.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, expressed optimism about the progress made in developing a more effective TB vaccine, stressing on the importance of clinical trials in India. He highlighted Bharat Biotech's commitment to advancing TB vaccine research and its goal of preventing TB in adults and adolescents.

The journey of Mtbvac to clinical trials in India follows several milestones, including the recent completion of a Phase-2 dose finding trial and the initiation of a Phase-3 clinical trial in newborns in 2023. This trial aims to compare Mtbvac with the current BCG vaccine, with participants from South Africa, Madagascar, and Senegal.

(With PTI inputs)
 

