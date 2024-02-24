English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Bharti Airtel leads subscriber growth in December 2023, Vodafone Idea struggles

The resurgence in subscriber numbers positions Bharti Airtel as a formidable player in the telecom landscape.

Tanmay Tiwary
Telecom subscriber growth
Telecom subscriber growth | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telecom subscriber growth: The December 2023 subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) indicates a notable surge in active subscribers for Bharti Airtel, signalling a promising trajectory for the company. 

Image Credits: Unsplash

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel saw an upswing in its active subscriber base, adding 3 million Visitor Location Register (VLR) subscribers month-over-month (MoM), marking an improvement from the previous month's loss of 0.4 million subscribers.

Contributing to Bharti Airtel's growth were key regions including Delhi, Gujarat, and Kerala, while regions such as UP (East) and Bihar faced challenges in subscriber additions, brokerage firm Emkay said in a note. 

Advertisement

The resurgence in subscriber numbers positions Bharti Airtel as a formidable player in the telecom landscape.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio continued its streak of impressive subscriber additions for the 21st consecutive month, gaining 4 million subscribers in December 2023. However, the VLR base growth for Jio saw a more modest increase of 1.2 million MoM, with Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal emerging as major contributors, the brokerage firm highlighted in a note.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Unsplash

In contrast, Vodafone Idea reported a decline in subscriber count by 1.4 million MoM, with a notable decrease of 1.8 million in its VLR base. 

Advertisement

The challenges faced by Vodafone Idea were widespread, with losses observed in 14 of the 22 circles. Maharashtra emerged as a positive contributor, while regions such as UP (West), Delhi, and Tamil Nadu witnessed notable declines.

The rural segment witnessed a notable uptick in subscriber additions, particularly driven by Jio's initiatives aimed at converting 2G users to 4G through its JioBharat phones. 

Advertisement

Jio led the urban-rural mix, with Bharti closely following suit.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Advertisement

In the broadband segment, Jio maintained its dominance, leading in both wireless and wireline categories. While Jio and Bharti showed growth, Vodafone Idea's wireless broadband subscribers saw a modest increase.

The telecom industry's focus remains on the timing of tariff hikes, particularly as players like Jio and Bharti continue their 5G rollouts. 

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, faces the imperative need for major fund-raising to boost its capex and mitigate subscriber losses.

Considering these developments, Emkay analysts continue to favour Bharti and Jio among telecom operators, recognising their strong market positions and growth trajectories.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo