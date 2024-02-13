English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

BHEL posts loss of Rs 163 crore in December quarter

The company's revenue was up 4.6% at Rs 5,504 crore as against Rs 5,263 crore reported during Q3 FY23.

Business Desk
BHEL Q3 results
BHEL Q3 results | Image:Republic
BHEL Q3 results: State-owned power generation equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) has posted a net loss of Rs 163 crore for the quarter ended December 2023 as against a profit of Rs 31 crore during year ago period. The company's revenue was up 4.6 per cent at Rs 5,504 crore as against Rs 5,263 crore reported during Q3 FY23. BHEL also reported an earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of Rs 62 crore in the December quarter as against an EBITDA profit of Rs 143 crore in the year ago period.

The shares of BHEL dipped 7.1 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 201.35 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday after the results were declared.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

