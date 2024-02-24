English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg to Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

The extravagant affair is expected to be a blend of opulence, tradition, and entertainment, promising an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Business Desk
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding | Image:instagram
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: The much-anticipated wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are set to commence with extravagant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event, scheduled from March 1 to March 3, is expected to be attended by a star-studded guest list comprising global business leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and prominent figures from various fields.

Among the distinguished guests slated to attend are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, adding a touch of international glamour to the festivities. Notable attendees from India include business tycoons such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, and the Godrej Family, along with sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

The grandeur of the event will be further amplified by the presence of global leaders like Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson of Saudi Aramco, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar. Former Prime Ministers and CEOs of leading multinational corporations are also expected to grace the occasion.

Apart from reveling in the festivities, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the conservation efforts undertaken in Jamnagar and the animal rescue initiatives led by Anant Ambani himself.

The extravagant affair is expected to be a blend of opulence, tradition, and entertainment, promising an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

