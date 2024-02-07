Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Birlasoft Q3 profit jumps 11% to Rs 161 crore

Gauri Joshi
IT
IT | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Birlasoft Q3 results: Noida-based IT company Birlasoft (formerly known as KPIT Technologies) posted an 11 per cent jump in profits at Rs 161 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 145 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

Revenue for the company surged 2.5 per cent to Rs 1,342 crore, from Rs 1,310 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s EBIT, also known as operational profit, jumped about 3.4 per cent to Rs 208.3 crore as against Rs 201.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, its margin was at 13 bps to 15.51 per cent, from 15.38 per cent in the previous quarter.

Angan Guha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Birlasoft said deal signings during the quarter were at $218 million, with the TCV comprising both renewals as well as net new engagements. 

The company has registered growth from manufacturing and Lifesciences and Services.

Coforge said it lost 6 clients in the December quarter at 272, down from 278 in the September quarter, terming it as “sustained rationalisation of the ‘tail’.”

Attrition for the company for the last twelve months was 12.6 per cent in Q3FY24, with a quarterly increase to 12,356.

Shares for the company settled 2.98 per cent higher at Rs 822.85 per share ahead of the results announcement.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

