Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising investment destination

Manjesh Verma, BlackRock's Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, highlighted the allure of the two emerging market giants.

In a recent investment forum held in Jakarta, BlackRock, a prominent United States investment firm, expressed bullish sentiments towards India and Indonesia as promising destinations for investment opportunities.

Manjesh Verma, BlackRock's Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, highlighted the allure of the two emerging market giants owing to their population and thriving democracies.

Verma stressed on the major investor focus and attention on India and Indonesia, citing their large markets and robust democratic frameworks as key factors driving interest. Despite their attractiveness, he reinforced the need for both countries to deepen their financial markets, particularly in equities and currency markets.

The remarks from BlackRock deepens the growing recognition of India and Indonesia as key players in the global investment landscape, while also pointing towards areas of potential growth and development within their financial ecosystems.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

