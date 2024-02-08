Advertisement

Tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens BLS International’s FZE and UAE arm has entered a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire full stake in iData Danismanlik Ve Hizmet Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (“iDATA”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries for Euro 50 Million (about Rs. 450 crore).

iDATA is a prominent player based in Turkey which specialises in Visa and Consular Services.

The acquisition makes it a strategic addition to BLS's expanding portfolio, as per the company statement.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services said the move underscores their commitment to becoming a global leader in tech-enabled services for Governments and citizens.

“This acquisition not only expands our operational footprint but also reinforces our dedication to fostering enduring relationships with Governments,“ he added.

Notably, BLS International started operations in 2005 and operates in 66 nations. The company has an extensive network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a robust strength of over 60,000 employees and associates for consular, biometrics, and citizen services.

BLS has processed over 220 million applications to date globally.

iData operates at 37 Visa Application Centres (VAC) across more than 15 countries for diplomatic missions in Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.

The company achieved revenues of EURO19.9 million (about Rs. 180 crore) with an EBITDA of EURO 10.4 million ( about Rs. 94 crore).

The acquisition would be funded through internal accruals and is anticipated to be completed in the current financial year subject to Government and regulatory approvals, the company said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Turkey and Mumbai-based Lagrange Point Advisors LLP acted as transaction advisors to BLS on this transaction.