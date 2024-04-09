×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Blue Star expects strong growth in residential AC sales for June quarter

Blue Star is strategically expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet the surging domestic demand and cater to the export market.

Reported by: Business Desk
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Blue Star, a leading manufacturer of cooling products, expects a robust growth of up to 25 per cent in the sales of residential air conditioners during the upcoming June quarter. The projection comes as temperatures rise and the demand for cooling solutions escalates due to the onset of the summer season and heatwaves.

The company has already observed a notable year-on-year surge of up to 40 per cent in AC sales for March, particularly in the Southern region, where the demand for cooling products initiates early. Blue Star's Managing Director, B Thiagarajan, expressed optimism regarding the company's target to achieve a market share of 15 per cent by FY25, emphasizing their ongoing efforts toward this goal.

To capitalise on the rising demand and expand its consumer base, Blue Star has unveiled a new range comprising over 100 affordable and premium models of air conditioners. Additionally, the company plans to invest over Rs 40 crore in advertising during the summer season to attract customers.

Blue Star attributes the surge in demand to several factors, including the growing middle-class segment with higher disposable incomes, the increasing necessity of cooling products, and a rising demand from first-time buyers in Tier II, III, and IV markets, as well as the replacement market.

Thiagarajan highlighted favourable weather forecasts, an optimistic economic outlook, and the ongoing general elections as contributing factors to the anticipated growth. He projected a potential growth rate of 20 per cent for the summer season, targeting a 25 per cent growth in sales.

With the Indian residential AC market estimated to reach 11.5 million units by FY25, Blue Star views this as an "inflection point" poised for exponential growth in the coming years.

Blue Star is strategically expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet the surging domestic demand and cater to the export market. This includes investments in existing facilities in Himachal Pradesh and the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the company is enhancing its retail footprint through both offline and online channels, with a focus on e-commerce and modern trade channels to drive sales. Blue Star's brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, has played a significant role in enhancing brand awareness and equity.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, Blue Star reported a total income of Rs 8,008.19 crore, with the unitary products segment, including residential AC, contributing significantly to its revenue.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

