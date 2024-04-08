×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

BMW India reports record first quarter sales, surging 51% to 3,680 units

The remarkable performance marked 51% increase in sales compared to the same period last year when company sold 2,440 units in January-March quarter of FY23.

Reported by: Business Desk
BMW Group India announced on Monday that it achieved its highest-ever first quarter car sales, totalling 3,680 units in the period ending March 2024.

The remarkable performance marked 51 per cent increase in sales compared to the same period last fiscal year when the company sold 2,440 units in the January-March quarter of 2022-23. Additionally, BMW Motorrad, the company's motorcycle division, reported sales of 1,810 units in the first quarter.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, expressed satisfaction with the outstanding sales performance, stating, "Our key car models are at the top of their game, and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in the luxury market."

The impressive surge in sales reflects BMW's strong presence and growing demand in the Indian automotive market. With promising new launches on the horizon, BMW Group India remains poised for further growth and expansion in the luxury automotive segment.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

