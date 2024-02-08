Advertisement

Boeing 737 MAX 9 grounded: The US aviation regulator has decided to extend the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely, following an incident where a cabin panel broke off a new jet mid-flight. United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have canceled flights through Tuesday, impacting hundreds of flights and creating a widening crisis for the US planemaker.

Tightening oversight and inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it will impose a stricter oversight regime on Boeing and require another round of inspections before considering the resumption of 737 MAX 9 flights. The regulator will audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers under more stringent supervision. There is also consideration for an independent entity to take over certain aspects of certifying new aircraft safety.

Reinspection and safety determination

Of the 171 planes with the same configuration as the one involved in the incident, 40 must undergo reinspection before the FAA reviews the results to determine if the MAX 9s are safe to resume flying. The FAA emphasised that the continued grounding is for the safety of American travelers.

Airlines' response and flight cancellations

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two US carriers operating the MAX 9, have canceled flights through Tuesday, causing disruptions for travelers. Both airlines pledged to prioritise safety, and the FAA's actions have led to a cascading effect on Boeing's stock, which closed down 2.2 per cent on Friday.

Investigation and manufacturing concerns

The FAA announced a formal investigation into the MAX 9 on Thursday, citing "significant problems" and noting Boeing's history of production issues. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker sees the MAX 9 issues as a manufacturing problem and expressed a need for an extensive review of the manufacturing process.

Boeing's response and pledge to cooperate

Boeing, responding to the situation, pledged to "cooperate fully and transparently with our regulator." CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged a "quality" issue in allowing the MAX 9 to fly with the problem that caused the blowout.

Future oversight and third-party consideration

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker suggested a reexamination of the long-standing practice of delegating critical safety tasks to Boeing, proposing the consideration of a third-party entity for higher confidence and more direct oversight.

Industry impact and increased scrutiny

The incident has increased skepticism and scrutiny over Boeing, with critics questioning the FAA's staffing capacity for long-term oversight. Captain Ed Sicher, president of the Allied Pilots Association, highlighted the inevitable tighter control by the FAA given Boeing's problems.

Past incidents and regulatory actions

Boeing's recent troubles come after a series of setbacks, including fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, leading to Congress passing reforms in certification processes. In 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $6.6 million in penalties for failing to comply with a 2015 safety agreement, and the FAA launched an outside review of Boeing's safety culture in January 2023.

(With Reuters inputs.)



