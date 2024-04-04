Advertisement

Boeing 737 MAX production has fallen steeply in recent weeks amid US regulators ramping up factory checks, and workers slowing the assembly line outside Seattle for completing the pending work, as per industry sources.

The FAA has ordered a limit of 38 jets a month on the American jetmaker following a blowout on a 737 MAX in January, pinned on an assembly error.



The output rate is however fluctuating well below this level, with the rate falling as low as to single digits, they said.

Boeing referred to comments by CFO Brian West who last month said it was taking comprehensive steps to robust quality and build confidence - which includes the reduction of the amount of so-called travelled or pending work amid the FAA increasing audits.



(With Reuters Inputs)