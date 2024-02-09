Advertisement

BAT ITC stock disposal: British American Tobacco said on Thursday that the company is in active pursuit to monetise a portion of its stake in India's ITC, positioning the tobacco giant closer to potentially resuming share buybacks.

The decision follows BAT's choice last year to abstain from launching a fresh buyback program, directing its focus instead towards debt reduction and product innovation, much to the disappointment of investors.

Advertisement

With a stake of about 29 per cent in ITC, an Indian conglomerate with substantial revenue from cigarettes alongside ventures in hospitality and paper businesses, BAT faces mounting pressure to divest.

Disposal of its ITC stake would not only facilitate debt reduction but also expedite BAT's progress toward the leverage range necessary for restarting share buybacks.

Advertisement

BAT's Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco stated, "We have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory processes required to give us the flexibility to monetise some of our shareholding and will update you at the earliest opportunity," highlighting the company's pursuit in their results statement.

Analysts perceive this move positively, with RBC analyst James Edward Jones stating, "This would be a big positive... bringing the all-important share buyback timeline closer for investors."

Advertisement

For tobacco companies like BAT, known for their robust cash generation, high dividends and share buybacks hold significant appeal to investors.

In addition to the announcement regarding its ITC stake, BAT reported a 5.2 per cent increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share, slightly exceeding analyst expectations. Looking ahead, the company forecasted low single-digit organic revenue growth in 2024, with expectations for a gradual recovery in the United States economy.

Advertisement

The shares of ITC dipped 4.68 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 411.55 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)