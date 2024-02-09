Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

British American Tobacco may partially dispose stake in ITC, eyes share buyback resumption

Disposal of its ITC stake would not only facilitate debt reduction but also expedite BAT's progress toward the leverage range needed for share buybacks.

Business Desk
British American Tobacco ITC stake sale
British American Tobacco ITC stake sale | Image:Glassdoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BAT ITC stock disposal: British American Tobacco said on Thursday that the company is in active pursuit to monetise a portion of its stake in India's ITC, positioning the tobacco giant closer to potentially resuming share buybacks.

The decision follows BAT's choice last year to abstain from launching a fresh buyback program, directing its focus instead towards debt reduction and product innovation, much to the disappointment of investors.

Advertisement

With a stake of about 29 per cent in ITC, an Indian conglomerate with substantial revenue from cigarettes alongside ventures in hospitality and paper businesses, BAT faces mounting pressure to divest.

Disposal of its ITC stake would not only facilitate debt reduction but also expedite BAT's progress toward the leverage range necessary for restarting share buybacks.

Advertisement

BAT's Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco stated, "We have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory processes required to give us the flexibility to monetise some of our shareholding and will update you at the earliest opportunity," highlighting the company's pursuit in their results statement.

Analysts perceive this move positively, with RBC analyst James Edward Jones stating, "This would be a big positive... bringing the all-important share buyback timeline closer for investors."

Advertisement

For tobacco companies like BAT, known for their robust cash generation, high dividends and share buybacks hold significant appeal to investors.

In addition to the announcement regarding its ITC stake, BAT reported a 5.2 per cent increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share, slightly exceeding analyst expectations. Looking ahead, the company forecasted low single-digit organic revenue growth in 2024, with expectations for a gradual recovery in the United States economy.

Advertisement

The shares of ITC dipped 4.68 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 411.55 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement