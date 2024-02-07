English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Budget 2024: States to get interest-free loan of Rs 75,000 crore to achieve Viksit Bharat

Sitharaman stressed the need for various growth and development-enabling reforms at the state level.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
Interest-Free Loan: In her Budget speech today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Union government will provide Rs 75,000 crore as an interest-free loan for 50 years to support reforms by states for realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. 

"A provision of seventy-five thousand crore rupees as a fifty-year interest-free loan is proposed this year to support those milestone-linked reforms by the state governments," the minister said. The government has set a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Sitharaman stressed the need for various growth and development-enabling reforms at the state level. She stated, "A provision of seventy-five thousand crore rupees as a fifty-year interest-free loan is proposed this year to support those milestone-linked reforms by the state governments."

Union Minister of Cooperation and Home Affairs Amit Shah praised the scheme, describing it as a game-changer in fortifying relations between the Centre and states. Shah expressed confidence that the interest-free loans would ensure no region is left behind in the envisioned 'Bharat' by Prime Minister Modi.

According to Budget documents, the total resources transferred to the states, including devolution, grants/loans, and releases under centrally sponsored schemes for the fiscal year 2024-25, stand at Rs 22,22,264 crore. This marks an increase of Rs 4,13,848 crore over the actuals of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Sitharaman underscored the Modi government's commitment to an all-round, all-pervasive, and all-inclusive approach to development. She stated, "We are working to make India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, aiming for prosperity in harmony with nature, modern infrastructure, and providing opportunities for all citizens and regions to reach their potential."

The finance minister also announced that a detailed roadmap for the pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat' would be presented in the full budget in July.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published February 1st, 2024 at 21:19 IST

