Overseas ambitions: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has designs to commerce flight operations to Kuwait, Riyadh and Jeddhah as October ends this year, as it is ambitious for expanding overseas.

The two-year old carrier is launching its international operations on March 28 from Mumbai to Doha.



"We are very excited about the potential of international flying... the potential that India offers," Akasa Air Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube told PTI on March 21.

Akasa has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and is in the process of rolling out international operations by the end of the month, which will be operated four times a week.



"We have got traffic rights for Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah ... all of which we hope to launch by the end of the IATA summer season... beyond that, we have got ambitions to fly all across South East Asia, all across the Indian sub-continent. You will see us accomplish when it comes to international flying, in two years, what probably took airlines 15-20 plus years," Dube said.

The summer season for IATA (International Air Transport Association) is from late March to late October.

Responding to a query on the delay in filing Akasa’s international flight timetable for its summer itinerary, Dube said filing for international flights is not possible until the concerned foreign governments do not provide the required approvals.

"That is approval to fly, slot approvals from foreign airports... slot approvals won't come unless foreign governments provide us with their approvals. Some governments take longer...," he said.

Riyadh and Jeddah are important cities in Saudi Arabia.

Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 aircraft with Boeing, with 24 having been delivered as of now.



Dube said the airline has stopped giving guidance with respect to aircraft deliveries.

"We keep talking to Boeing, we make sure that their deliveries are in line with our expectations," he said.



The Akasa chief also underlined that they are not tracking market share, but are focused on building a robust airline. He also emphasised on financially solid numbers for the airline, adding that Akasa Air aspires to be among the top 30 airlines worldwide by 2030.

The airline is operated by SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd and began flying commercially from August 7, 2022.

The summer schedule which spans from March 31 to October 26 this year will see the airline bump up its weekly domestic departures by 14.30 per cent to 903.



(With PTI Inputs)