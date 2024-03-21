×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Bullish on foreign skies, Akasa Air plans flights to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia by Oct-end

The two-year old carrier is launching international operations on March 28

Reported by: Business Desk
Akasa Air
Akasa Air | Image:Akasa Air
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Overseas ambitions: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has designs to commerce flight operations to Kuwait, Riyadh and Jeddhah as October ends this year, as it is ambitious for expanding overseas.

The two-year old carrier is launching its international operations on March 28 from Mumbai to Doha.

"We are very excited about the potential of international flying... the potential that India offers," Akasa Air Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube told PTI on March 21.

Advertisement

Akasa has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and is in the process of rolling out international operations by the end of the month, which will be operated four times a week.  

"We have got traffic rights for Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah ... all of which we hope to launch by the end of the IATA summer season... beyond that, we have got ambitions to fly all across South East Asia, all across the Indian sub-continent. You will see us accomplish when it comes to international flying, in two years, what probably took airlines 15-20 plus years," Dube said.

The summer season for IATA (International Air Transport Association) is from late March to late October.

Advertisement

Responding to a query on the delay in filing Akasa’s international flight timetable for its summer itinerary, Dube said filing for international flights is not possible until the concerned foreign governments do not provide the required approvals. 

"That is approval to fly, slot approvals from foreign airports... slot approvals won't come unless foreign governments provide us with their approvals. Some governments take longer...," he said.

Advertisement

Riyadh and Jeddah are important cities in Saudi Arabia.

Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 aircraft with Boeing, with 24 having been delivered as of now. 

Dube said the airline has stopped giving guidance with respect to aircraft deliveries.

Advertisement

"We keep talking to Boeing, we make sure that their deliveries are in line with our expectations," he said.

The Akasa chief also underlined that they are not tracking market share, but are focused on building a robust airline. He also emphasised on financially solid numbers for the airline, adding that Akasa Air aspires to be among the top 30 airlines worldwide by 2030.

The airline is operated by SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd and began flying commercially from August 7, 2022.

Advertisement

The summer schedule which spans from March 31 to October 26 this year will see the airline bump up its weekly domestic departures by 14.30 per cent to 903. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

2 minutes ago
Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

2 minutes ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

7 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

10 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

12 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

15 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

17 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

19 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

24 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

26 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

28 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

32 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

34 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

39 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo