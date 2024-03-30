Advertisement

Corporate Responsibility: Reliance Industries Limited chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has said the business community is accountable for a more robust and inclusive India.



Addressing an event hosted by the Gems and Jewellery Exports Promotion (GJEPC) in Mumbai, the richest Indian also exuberated confidence in the industry reaching its target of touching $100 billion in exports in the next few decades.



''All of us collectively in the business community have a responsibility to build a stronger, better and more inclusive India to fulfil the vision and the goal that our PM has set for us, that of a Viksit Bharat, a fully developed India in the next decades,'' he said.

Ambani lauded the gems and diamonds industry for their work over the past few decades to reach $40 billion in exports, creating over 50 lakh jobs in the nation.



From humble beginnings, the industry led by people from Palanpur made major advances, Ambani said, emphasising that he is ''proud'' of the work.



He said the Ambani family has its roots in Kathiawad, indicating at the likelihood of working together with the Palanpuris.

''Sometimes partnership between the Kathaiwadis and Palanpuris can make the opportunity bigger. The bigger the pie, the better for us,'' he said.

Notably, Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russel Mehta of Rosyblue, which is one of the revolutionary companies in the sector.



He added that the Ambani family is ''fortunate'' to have Shloka, who ''radiates warmth and wisdom''.

Russel Mehta was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the event, which was also attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.



(With PTI Inputs)