Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

CAIT calls for separate tax slabs for businesses, reiterates e-commerce policy demand

The Confederation also sought GST simplification, a single license for businesses and protecting businesses in Delhi from sealing.

Business Desk
CAIT
CAIT | Image:CAIT
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Budget for businesses: Ahead of the Interim Budget presentation on February 1, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a separate tax slab for businesses akin to that for companies.

Urging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to pay special attention to the business community, CAIT also sought the simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law to make compliance easier for common traders.

The list of recommendations was targeted towards e-commerce, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as well as promoting digital payments.

As part of advocating provisions to support the business community, the Confederation also called for the creation of a special income tax slab for businesses similar to that for companies.

Reiterating their demand for announcing the e-commerce policy “immediately,” CAIT also advocated for the implementation of the National Retail Trade Policy. 

The apex trade body has been advocating for a policy on e-commerce and implementing rules under consumer law to bring a level-playing field in the e-commerce space, with players such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as Indian counterparts Snapdeal and Meesho. 

The Draft National Retail Trade Policy, on the other hand, strategises trade development to promote the ease of doing business in the sector, by provisions such as the reduction of compliance burden, ease of access to credit and decriminalising of minor offences.

A coordination committee for GST at the district level, which will streamline problem-solving is also part of their demands. 

The CAIT National President BC Bhartia and National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said there was a need for a single license for businesses, in line with One Nation, One Tax vision of the Prime Minister.

The organisation also asked for a revision in the existing pension scheme for traders, as well as establishing special trade zones in each state capital.

In a bid to increase exports, CAIT said the creation of a task force for businesses such as textiles, toys, mobiles, electronics, auto parts, hardware, jewellery, and readymade garments. 

Khandelwal also called for the announcement of an Amnesty Scheme to protect businesses in the National Capital from sealing. In 2017-18, shops in the first and second floors were sealed in local shopping complexes.

Addressing the issue of bounced checks, CAIT proposed the establishment of recovery tribunals or Lok Adalat at the district level within 45 days. 

They also sought the benefits from the MSME scheme to reach businesses, and to form a policy for infrastructure development in markets. 

CAIT also asked for a Digital Payment Promotion Board, and to subsidise bank charges on credit and debit cards for digital payments. 

 

 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

