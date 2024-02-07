Advertisement

Fake offerings: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration, a senior executive of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) met Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal to complain against Amazon for “deceptive trade practices.”

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT handed the complaint letter which accused the e-commerce website of selling sweets under the garb of “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.”

“This unethical conduct by Amazon has prompted a call for immediate action from the Consumer Complaints and Protection Authority (CCPA). We demand a ban on Amazon’s operations in India until a thorough investigation is conducted, and appropriate measures are taken to rectify the situation,” a part of the letter read.

Call for Ban

Following a seller allegedly listing the sweets on Amazon wrongly as religious offerings, CAIT has called for banning Amazon’s operations from India till a formal investigation is underway.

Khandelwal informed that the Minister has directed the officials to “immediately investigate the complaint and if found correct, take necessary action.”

CAIT asserted the need for regulation of e-commerce platforms to protect the rights of consumers.

“No one will be allowed to adopt deceptive & misleading practices in business and fool the consumers. It’s a serious matter and if correct, amounts to play sentiments with the people, he added,” Khandelwal stated, quoting Goyal.

The letter also emphasised the need for regulatory authorities such as CCPA to act against the American e-commerce major to safeguard against unfair trade practices.

“We express concerns about the potential damage to religious sentiments and the broader implications for e-commerce platforms. The incident has compelled us to request the Government to fix responsibilities and accountability of online marketplaces in preserving the trust of consumers.”

Responding to Republic Business' queries, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We have received a communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) regarding misleading product claims by certain seller(s) and investigating them for violations. In the interim, we are taking appropriate action against such listings as per our policies. “



Notably, Amazon.in is a third-party marketplace where sellers list and sell products to customers. The listing is not done by Amazon, and is expected to be as per applicable Indian laws, as well as compliant to Amazon's own policies.

The corporation has also protested against e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart on previous occasions.