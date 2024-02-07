Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

CAIT meets Piyush Goyal over Amazon Ayodhya Prasad complaint

The complaint follows a seller listing sweets as Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.

Gauri Joshi
CAIT
CAIT | Image:CAIT
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fake offerings: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration, a senior executive of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) met Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal to complain against Amazon for “deceptive trade practices.”

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT handed the complaint letter which accused the e-commerce website of selling sweets under the garb of “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.”

Advertisement

“This unethical conduct by Amazon has prompted a call for immediate action from the Consumer Complaints and Protection Authority (CCPA). We demand a ban on Amazon’s operations in India until a thorough investigation is conducted, and appropriate measures are taken to rectify the situation,” a part of the letter read.

Call for Ban

Following a seller allegedly listing the sweets on Amazon wrongly as religious offerings, CAIT has called for banning Amazon’s operations from India till a formal investigation is underway.

Khandelwal informed that the Minister has directed the officials to “immediately investigate the complaint and if found correct, take necessary action.”

Advertisement

CAIT asserted the need for regulation of e-commerce platforms to protect the rights of consumers.

“No one will be allowed to adopt deceptive & misleading practices in business and fool the consumers. It’s a serious matter and if correct, amounts to play sentiments with the people, he added,” Khandelwal stated, quoting Goyal.

Advertisement

The letter also emphasised the need for regulatory authorities such as CCPA to act against the American e-commerce major to safeguard against unfair trade practices.

“We express concerns about the potential damage to religious sentiments and the broader implications for e-commerce platforms. The incident has compelled us to request the Government to fix responsibilities and accountability of online marketplaces in preserving the trust of consumers.”

Advertisement

Responding to Republic Business' queries, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We have received a communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) regarding misleading product claims by certain seller(s) and investigating them for violations. In the interim, we are taking appropriate action against such listings as per our policies. “

Notably, Amazon.in is a third-party marketplace where sellers list and sell products to customers. The listing is not done by Amazon, and is expected to be as per applicable Indian laws, as well as compliant to Amazon's own policies.

The corporation has also protested against e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart on previous occasions.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

25 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

27 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement