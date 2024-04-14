×

Defence
Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

CBI files FIR against Meghna Engineering in alleged bribery charges

The bribes were purportedly linked to the clearance of bills amounting to Rs 174 crore for Megha Engineering's projects related to the Jagdalpur steel plant.

Reported by: Business Desk
CBI
Representative | Image:PTI
EB donor under CBI radar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an FIR against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company, for its alleged involvement in a bribery case. The investigation implicates eight officials from NISP and NMDC, along with two officials from MECON, in receiving bribes totalling approximately Rs 78 lakh. 

The bribes were purportedly linked to the clearance of bills amounting to Rs 174 crore for Megha Engineering's projects related to the Jagdalpur integrated steel plant.

Megha Engineering recently gained attention as the second-largest purchaser of electoral bonds, amounting to Rs 966 crore. Notably, the company made significant political contributions, with approximately Rs 586 crore donated to the BJP, according to Election Commission data. Additionally, contributions were made to other parties such as BRS, DMK, YSRCP, TDP, and Congress, among others.

The FIR, disclosed on Saturday, follows a preliminary enquiry initiated on August 10, 2023, regarding alleged bribery in a Rs 315 crore project associated with the Jagdalpur steel plant. Subsequent to the enquiry's findings, a recommendation to pursue a regular case was made on March 18, leading to the formal filing of the case on March 31.

Among the implicated officials are high-ranking individuals from NISP, NMDC, and MECON, allegedly involved in receiving bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 73.85 lakh. The accused also include Subhash Chandra Sangras, a general manager at Megha Engineering, and the company itself.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to address corruption within the public and private sectors. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

