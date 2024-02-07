Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:58 IST
CCI approves Tata Electronics' acquisition of iPhone maker Wistron Infocomm
The deal involves the purchase of 100% equity share capital of Wistron Infocomm by Tata Electronics Private Limited.
Tata-Wistron deal: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Tata Electronics for its proposed acquisition of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited. The deal involves the purchase of 100 per cent equity share capital of Wistron Infocomm by Tata Electronics Private Limited.
Tata Electronics, a greenfield venture of Tata Sons Private Limited, specialises in manufacturing smartphone enclosures—an integral component in smartphone assembly. The acquisition will see Tata Electronics obtaining the entire equity share capital from SMS Infocomm (Singapore) Private Limited and Wistron Hong Kong Limited.
Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Wistron group, was incorporated in 2017 and operates in the electronic manufacturing services sector, focusing on contract manufacturing for smartphones. The company runs an iPhone assembly plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka.
"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 100 per cent of the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited’s (Target) equity share capital from SMS Infocomm (Singapore) Private Limited and Wistron Hong Kong Limited by Tata Electronics Private Limited (Acquirer)," stated CCI.
This strategic move is poised to strengthen Tata Electronics' foothold in the rapidly growing Indian smartphone manufacturing landscape. The CCI's approval sets the stage for enhanced capabilities in electronic manufacturing services, further promoting the 'Make in India' initiative.
In October of the previous year, Wistron Group had announced its decision to sell the Bengaluru plant to the Tata Group. The recent CCI clearance marks a crucial step forward in facilitating the transition of operations and underscores the continued growth of the electronics manufacturing sector in India.
This acquisition aligns with the broader industry trend of global players partnering with Indian counterparts to bolster the nation's position as a key hub for electronic manufacturing. As the deal progresses, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes for both Tata Electronics and the Indian smartphone manufacturing ecosystem.
(With PTI inputs.)
