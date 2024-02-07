English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:58 IST

CCI approves Tata Electronics' acquisition of iPhone maker Wistron Infocomm

The deal involves the purchase of 100% equity share capital of Wistron Infocomm by Tata Electronics Private Limited.

Business Desk
Tata Electronics
Tata Electronics | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tata-Wistron deal: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Tata Electronics for its proposed acquisition of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited. The deal involves the purchase of 100 per cent equity share capital of Wistron Infocomm by Tata Electronics Private Limited.

Tata Electronics, a greenfield venture of Tata Sons Private Limited, specialises in manufacturing smartphone enclosures—an integral component in smartphone assembly. The acquisition will see Tata Electronics obtaining the entire equity share capital from SMS Infocomm (Singapore) Private Limited and Wistron Hong Kong Limited.

Advertisement

Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Wistron group, was incorporated in 2017 and operates in the electronic manufacturing services sector, focusing on contract manufacturing for smartphones. The company runs an iPhone assembly plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 100 per cent of the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited’s (Target) equity share capital from SMS Infocomm (Singapore) Private Limited and Wistron Hong Kong Limited by Tata Electronics Private Limited (Acquirer)," stated CCI.

Advertisement

This strategic move is poised to strengthen Tata Electronics' foothold in the rapidly growing Indian smartphone manufacturing landscape. The CCI's approval sets the stage for enhanced capabilities in electronic manufacturing services, further promoting the 'Make in India' initiative.

In October of the previous year, Wistron Group had announced its decision to sell the Bengaluru plant to the Tata Group. The recent CCI clearance marks a crucial step forward in facilitating the transition of operations and underscores the continued growth of the electronics manufacturing sector in India.

Advertisement

This acquisition aligns with the broader industry trend of global players partnering with Indian counterparts to bolster the nation's position as a key hub for electronic manufacturing. As the deal progresses, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes for both Tata Electronics and the Indian smartphone manufacturing ecosystem.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement