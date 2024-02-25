English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

CEO Clubs India's flagship event from March 1-3

Chief executive officers of over 150 companies are expected to participate in the US-established umbrella of events

Flagship event: CEO Clubs of India is set to host its annual flagship summit from March 1 to 3, which will see over 150 companies’ top bosses participate.

The summit, titled ‘Go Beyond Retreat’ will be held in New Delhi. |

The prominent CEOs participating in the event include Star Hospitals MD Gopichand Mannan, apart from Nangia Anderson India Chairman Rakesh Nangia and Medplus Health Services founder and CEO Madhukar Gangadi.

Deliberating on the needs of visionary leaders, the summit will also include interactive workshops and gain insights into the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The National President of CEO Clubs India, Kishore Kothapalli said, “We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing together bright minds from across the country to explore new ideas, forge meaningful connections and shape the future.”

The not-for-profit organisation provides a platform for CEOs, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders across spectrums for connecting and collaborating.

Launched in March 2008 in Hyderabad, the organisation was launched under the CEO Clubs International umbrella which is a US-established unit of 1977.

As per research data from GO-Globe, only 47.4 per cent of CEOs participate on social media sites, while 79 per cent of Inc 500 CEOs and 30 per cent of Fortune 500 CEOs have a presence on at least one social media network. 

While 81 per cent of employees believe that CEOs who engage on social media are better equipped to lead companies in the Web 2.0 World, the study revealed.

(With PTI Inputs)

