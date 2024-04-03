×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Changing technologies is leading to reduced job opportunities for youth: Teamlease

As per the latest report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), two in three educated youth in India are without employment opportunities.

Reported by: Business Desk
Unemployment among youth
Unemployment among youth | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Young job aspirants are facing unemployment despite their educational qualifications due to the rapid change in technology reducing their job prospects, as per staffing company TeamLease Digital.

As per the latest report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), two in three educated youth in India are jobless.

Many young job aspirants, despite holding various degrees are unemployable due to various factors such as skills mismatch, industry relevance, mismatched expectations and lack of experience,” Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital told Republic Business.

As per the report, India’s youth accounts for about 83 per cent of the unemployed workforce.

The chunk of youngsters having secondary or higher education among the total number of unemployed has almost doubled, going up from 35.2 per cent in 2000 to 65.7 per cent in 2022, as per the ILO findings.

Sharma said a reason for high unemployment is also due to geographical constraints, as migration for every job is not ideal.

“Reduced job opportunities affect employment and dynamic changes in skill sets, as skills relevant today may not be required at a later point of time due to changing technologies.”

The lack of soft skills, particularly strong communication skills, problem solving, teamwork and adaptability skills also poses a challenge to employability among educated youngsters, she added.

Recommendations

The report highlights that there is huge potential for employment creation if it is supported by strategic investments, capacity-building initiatives and policy frameworks.

Apart from making production and growth more employment-intensive, the report recommends investing in sectors that are likely to be an important source of employment for young people, such as the digital economy and care sector, the ILO report recommends.

Sharma said addressing unemployability requires a multi-faceted approach that includes education reforms such as implementation of the NEP 2020.

Industry collaboration and exposure to job seekers through internships or apprenticeship-linked learning programs will make candidates more job ready,” she said.

Career guidance and counselling, continuous learning opportunities and efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry requirements are some other measures that can boost employment among the educated youth, she added.

The report suggests that an inclusive urbanisation and migration policy needs to be created,as more and more youths aspire to seek decent education and employment opportunities inclined towards the urban areas.

“Job creations in Tier 2 and 3 cities will reduce unemployment among the educated youth,” Sharma pointed.

Notably, India is also among those countries from where significant international migration is taking place, with 3.5 million people migrated looking for work between 2010 and 2021.
 

Advertisement





 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

2 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Update'

Electric Scooter Update

10 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board

11 minutes ago
ABCD Anybody Can Dance

Dance Moves Of Prabhudeva

18 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal wins Marrakesh Open

19 minutes ago
12th Fail

Popular Films Of Vikrant

20 minutes ago
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

AIFF closes probe

29 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
telecom towers

DoT delays spectrum aucti

36 minutes ago
Alanna Panday

Alanna's Pregnancy Looks

37 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

41 minutes ago
5 Dead After Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy

Telangana

an hour ago
smriti irani and rahul gandhi

Smriti Irani Attacks RaGa

an hour ago
Mukkamaar Brings The Power Of Thousands Of Girls This Women's Day

Mukkamaar Honours Women

an hour ago
Police vehicle attacked at a police station in Shillong

Police Vehicle Attacked

an hour ago
Madhya Pradesh High Court grants divorce to man for cruelty after wife employs tutoring tactics to misguide daughter.

IPC section 498A

an hour ago
Cloud Security

World Cloud Security Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh to Keep Phone Location On | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo