NCPCR on Nestle: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), underlining concerns regarding the sugar content in infant food products. Specifically, the NCPCR has called for a comprehensive review of sugar levels in baby food items produced by Nestlé and other companies.

Citing findings from Swiss NGO Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), it was revealed that Nestlé sold baby products with higher sugar content in less developed regions such as South Asia, Africa, and Latin America compared to its European markets.

In response, Nestlé India has stated a reduction of over 30 per cent in added sugar in baby food products over the past five years. However, the NCPCR, as the statutory body responsible for safeguarding child rights nationwide, has insisted on further scrutiny.

The NCPCR has outlined specific actions for the FSSAI to undertake, including verification of FSSAI certification for mentioned baby food products and adherence to regulatory protocols. Additionally, it has requested transparency regarding the registration of baby food manufacturing companies with FSSAI.

Furthermore, the NCPCR seeks clarity from FSSAI on the standard guidelines for infant food products to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. It also demands a comprehensive list of registered baby food manufacturing companies along with details of their products.

With PTI Inputs