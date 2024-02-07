English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

CII calls for advanced manufacturing mission in Budget 2025

Experts at CII are calling for the launch of a National Mission for Advanced Manufacturing to elevate quality and productivity.

Business Desk
Factory
Representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for launching National Mission for Advanced Manufacturing to elevate quality and productivity in the upcoming interim Budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Experts at CII are calling for the launch of a National Mission for Advanced Manufacturing to elevate quality and productivity. This mission aims to fortify the ecosystem for a technologically advanced manufacturing industry, fostering collaboration with international institutions for knowledge exchange and technology transfer. Priority areas include expanding Production-Linked Incentives (PLIs) to labour-intensive sectors like apparel, toys, and footwear for employment generation, and incentivising rural industrial parks, CII said.

To gear up for Industry 4.0, there is a proposal to establish Industry 4.0 innovation hubs in industrial clusters. The focus is on creating a digitally skilled workforce capable of navigating evolving technologies, CII noted.

The budget is expected to encourage states to streamline business regulatory approvals through the National Single Window System, ensuring a time-bound process. Continued efforts to decriminalise business-facing laws and strengthen dispute resolution mechanisms are anticipated.

Experts suggest introducing a unified compliance framework to consolidate various compliances related to the environment, forest, biodiversity, air, water, and waste management into a single document, CII said.

The industry body stressed on reducing logistics costs as it remains a major priority, with a call for the timely implementation of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) to bring costs in line with developed countries. The budget may address cross subsidisation issues in the railway sector and power industry to further reduce costs, CII observed.

A proposed creation of a separate vertical for micro enterprises in the Ministry of MSME is expected in the upcoming budget.

To broaden the reach of PLIs, modifications are suggested in terms of lower capital investment thresholds and production targets to include a larger segment of MSMEs. Additionally, there's a call for establishing a fund for research and development (R&D) by MSMEs in areas such as new-age materials, sustainability, and circularity, CII said.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

