Cipla prepones board meeting after information leak on social media
Cipla prepones board meeting after financial information leak
Board meet: The homegrown drug maker Cipla Ltd informed that it has rescheduled its Board of Directors (BoD) meeting from the earlier slated January 25 to to January 22.
The meeting reportedly will focus on and approve the unaudited standalone, and consolidated financial results for the present quarter and nine months ending on December 31 2023.
The decision came in the backdrop of Cipla facing a situation in which certain portions of its potential standalone financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2023 were found circulating on social media.
The large-cap firm promptly issued a cautionary statement to clarify that these results are yet to undergo the necessary review, finalisation, and approval processes.
Investors were strongly advised against making decisions based on this information, emphasising the relevance of awaiting the official, verified financial disclosures, according to media reports.
The Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker also highlighted that making investment decisions based on unverified information poses a risk, and individuals should exercise caution in this regard.
As a result of the rescheduled meeting, Cipla has also declared the closure of its "Trading Window" for dealing in the firm's securities, as per media reports.
