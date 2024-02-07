Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Cipla prepones board meeting after information leak on social media

Cipla prepones board meeting after financial information leak

Business Desk
Cipla
Cipla | Image:Cipla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Board meet: The homegrown drug maker Cipla Ltd informed that it has rescheduled its Board of Directors (BoD) meeting from the earlier slated January 25 to to January 22.

The meeting reportedly will focus on and approve the unaudited standalone, and consolidated financial results for the present quarter and nine months ending on December 31 2023.

Advertisement

The decision came in the backdrop of Cipla facing a situation in which certain portions of its potential standalone financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2023 were found circulating on social media.

The large-cap firm promptly issued a cautionary statement to clarify that these results are yet to undergo the necessary review, finalisation, and approval processes.

Advertisement

Investors were strongly advised against making decisions based on this information, emphasising the relevance of awaiting the official, verified financial disclosures, according to media reports.

The Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker also highlighted that making investment decisions based on unverified information poses a risk, and individuals should exercise caution in this regard.

Advertisement

As a result of the rescheduled meeting, Cipla has also declared the closure of its "Trading Window" for dealing in the firm's securities, as per media reports.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement