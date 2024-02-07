English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Citi mulling over 20 job cuts in Asia Pacific in equity research: Report

The move comes as part of the US Bank's global overhaul

Business Desk
Citigroup
Citigroup | Image:Citigroup
Citigroup,  the third-largest banking institution in the United States, is mulling over slashing 20 equity researcher jobs in the Asia Pacific region. 

The move comes as part of its global overhaul, Reuters reported quoting a person directly aware of the development.

While two researchers will be impacted in the Hong Kong region, the rest of the job cuts will take place in Japan, Australia and South Korea, the anonymous source quoted above claimed.

The layoffs, however, will not majorly impact the Wall Street bank's regional research workforce, which has several hundred employees based in multiple markets, the source said.

Citigroup did not issue a statement or respond to Reuters for comment.

Notably, Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. It is also termed as one of the Big Four banking institutions in the US.

Citigroup is looking at a sweeping reorganisation, which will impact 20,000 jobs over a period of the next two years. The job cuts, planned in a phased manner by 2026, are attributed to automation and technology investments as well as restructuring amid macroeconomic concerns, as per reports.

The bank posted $1.8 billion in losses for the fourth quarter, and in November had streamlined management layers as well as consolidated leadership roles regionally.

Three senior executives are departing from Citi's equity trading division, according to the sources quoted by Reuters.

Citi's Head of Asia Pacific Economic Analysis Liu Li-gang and Head of Investment Counsellors for South Asia Rob Hoffman at its Asia wealth division were leaving, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.

Hoffman and Liu have not reacted to the development or issued a statement.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

