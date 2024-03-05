Advertisement

Coal industry production growth: The Ministry of Coal has reported a significant surge in overall coal production and dispatch during February 2024, showcasing impressive progress in the coal sector's performance and its contribution to the nation's economic growth.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, February witnessed robust growth in both production and dispatch figures, underscoring the industry's resilience and commitment to supporting economic expansion.

Advertisement

During February 2024, coal production reached an impressive 96.60 million tonnes (MT), marking a substantial increase from the 86.38 MT recorded during the same period the previous year. This represents a remarkable growth rate of 11.83 per cent. Notably, Coal India Limited (CIL) played a significant role in this achievement, with its production rising to 74.76 MT, compared to 68.78 MT in February 2023, reflecting a growth of 8.69 per cent.

Furthermore, the cumulative coal production for the fiscal year 2023-24 witnessed a significant jump, reaching 880.72 MT (Provisional), compared to 785.39 MT recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year, with a growth rate of 12.14 per cent.

Advertisement

Coal dispatch also experienced a notable boost in February 2024, reaching 84.78 MT (Provisional), compared to 74.61 MT in February 2023. This reflects a substantial growth rate of 13.63 per cent. Once again, Coal India Limited (CIL) played a pivotal role in this achievement, with its dispatch reaching 65.3 MT (Provisional), compared to 58.28 MT in February 2023, marking a growth of 12.05 per cent.

The cumulative coal dispatch for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 882.44 MT (Provisional), showcasing a significant increase from the 794.41 MT recorded during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, with a growth rate of 11.08 per cent.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs.)