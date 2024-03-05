English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Coal industry achieves record surge in production and dispatch

During February 2024, coal production reached an impressive 96.60 MT, marking a substantial increase from the 86.38 MT recorded during the year-ago period.

Reported by: Business Desk
Coal production
Coal production | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Coal industry production growth: The Ministry of Coal has reported a significant surge in overall coal production and dispatch during February 2024, showcasing impressive progress in the coal sector's performance and its contribution to the nation's economic growth.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, February witnessed robust growth in both production and dispatch figures, underscoring the industry's resilience and commitment to supporting economic expansion.

Advertisement

During February 2024, coal production reached an impressive 96.60 million tonnes (MT), marking a substantial increase from the 86.38 MT recorded during the same period the previous year. This represents a remarkable growth rate of 11.83 per cent. Notably, Coal India Limited (CIL) played a significant role in this achievement, with its production rising to 74.76 MT, compared to 68.78 MT in February 2023, reflecting a growth of 8.69 per cent.

Furthermore, the cumulative coal production for the fiscal year 2023-24 witnessed a significant jump, reaching 880.72 MT (Provisional), compared to 785.39 MT recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year, with a growth rate of 12.14 per cent.

Advertisement

Coal dispatch also experienced a notable boost in February 2024, reaching 84.78 MT (Provisional), compared to 74.61 MT in February 2023. This reflects a substantial growth rate of 13.63 per cent. Once again, Coal India Limited (CIL) played a pivotal role in this achievement, with its dispatch reaching 65.3 MT (Provisional), compared to 58.28 MT in February 2023, marking a growth of 12.05 per cent.

The cumulative coal dispatch for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 882.44 MT (Provisional), showcasing a significant increase from the 794.41 MT recorded during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, with a growth rate of 11.08 per cent.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health9 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo