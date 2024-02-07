Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Coforge Q3 profit jumps 31% to Rs 238 crore, announces Rs 19 dividend

Shares for the company settled 2.30% lower at Rs 6,277.75 per share after the results announcement.

Gauri Joshi
Coforge
Coforge | Image:Coforge
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Coforge Q3FY24 results: Noida-based IT company Coforge (earlier NIIT Technologies) has recorded a 31 per cent jump in profits at Rs 238 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 181 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

However, the revenue surged about 2 per cent to Rs 2,323 crore, from Rs 2,276 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s EBIT, also known as operational profit, jumped about 19 per cent to Rs 313.7 crore as against Rs 263.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, its margin was at 198 bps to 13.62 per cent, from 11.64 per cent in the previous quarter.

Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Coforge Ltd. said, “Coforge this year is likely to be one of the very few firms that gave a clear growth guidance at the beginning of the year and shall deliver within that revenue guidance range. Our ability to deliver on an annual revenue guidance commitment in such a tough year…is a testament to the tenacity of Team Coforge and in our ability to execute against plans” 

The company also announced a third interim dividend of Rs 19 per share, with record date fixed at February 5, 2024. 

Coforge said it added 7 new clients in the December quarter. Attrition for the company for the last twelve months was at 12.1 per cent in Q3FY24.

Shares for the company settled 2.30% lower at Rs 6,277.75 per share after the results announcement on January 22, 2024.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:55 IST

