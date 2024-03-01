Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Court rejects Naresh Goyal's interim bail, permits hospitalisation for cancer treatment

The court allowed Goyal to avail treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital or any other preferred hospital at his expense.

Business Desk
Naresh Goyal PMLA case update
Naresh Goyal PMLA case update | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Naresh Goyal PMLA case update: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has denied interim bail to Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, who is currently embroiled in a money laundering case. However, the court has permitted him to undergo cancer treatment at a hospital of his choice for a period of two months.

Naresh Goyal, aged 74, had sought interim bail on medical grounds to receive treatment for cancer. Despite his plea, Special Judge M G Deshpande refused to grant immediate relief, stating that while Goyal's illness holds a strong hope of recovery, it does not meet the criteria for immediate interim bail under the PMLA.

Advertisement

The court allowed Goyal to avail treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital or any other preferred hospital at his expense.

Goyal's legal battle began when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1, 2023, on charges related to an alleged money laundering scheme involving Rs 538 crore. The arrest stemmed from an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on a complaint by Canara Bank.

Advertisement

Goyal's plea for interim bail was supported by medical reports diagnosing him with neuroendocrine tumours. His legal team argued that his financial condition was dire, making it challenging to afford escort charges, thereby advocating for interim bail instead of hospitalisation with an escort.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed interim bail, citing Goyal's alleged involvement in money laundering, particularly with public funds. They suggested transferring his medical care to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital but stood firm against granting him an interim bail.

Advertisement

“Currently, neither private doctors nor the Medical Board has asserted that this sickness is life-threatening. Moreover, the health condition of accused No.1 (Goyal) has not exhibited any alarming symptoms. There is a likelihood of positive recovery and complete eradication of the Neuro Endocrine Tumor with prompt and proper treatment for accused No.1. In this situation, I am of the opinion that the alleged sickness of accused No.1, which holds a strong hope of recovery, does not meet the qualifications under the First Proviso to Sec.45 (1) of the PML Act to warrant immediate interim bail", said Special Judge MG Deshpande, as reported by Live Law.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

37 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

37 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meet Dolly Chaiwala, Internet Sensation Who Served Tea To Bill Gates

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Video Shows Moment Seven-storey Building Catches Fire in Dhaka

    World19 minutes ago

  3. Pak 'enemy for BJP, not for us': Karnataka Cong leader sparks row

    Videos19 minutes ago

  4. TMKOC Actor Jheel Mehta AKA Sonu Kickstarts Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Vikramaditya Reaches Delhi After Meeting Rebel Congress MLAs

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo