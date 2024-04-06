×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Craftsman Automation, RIICO ink agreement for Rajasthan plant

The preliminary investment in the unit will be of Rs 150 crore, according to a company official.

Reported by: Business Desk
Craftsman Automation
Craftsman Automation | Image:Craftsman Automation
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Automation firm Craftsman Automation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation to establish a plant in Alwar.

The preliminary investment in the unit will be of Rs 150 crore, according to a company official on April 6.

The plant for aluminum products will be set up in Alwar’s Salarpur industrial area of Bhiwadi.

Advertisement

Craftsman Automation, which is based in the southern part of India, is investing Rs 150 crore in the first phase. 

It will provide products to several international and domestic brands including Tata Group and Mahindra Group, Craftsman Automation Chairman and Managing Director S Ravi told reporters.

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Chairman and Managing Director Ajitabh Sharma said that land has been allocated to the company for establishing the plant, with further proposals for investment in the next two phases.

Advertisement

The pact has been signed as part of the 'Grow with Rajasthan' campaign run by the state government, he added.

The plant will start production in Rajasthan within the upcoming six months.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

AAP Candidate Abuses

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's century

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's 100

6 minutes ago
Warner Music

Warner Music foregoes

7 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Himanta Slams Manifesto

10 minutes ago
JNU campus

JNU Students Union

11 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Babanrao Gholap Joins

13 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Siddharth New Film?

16 minutes ago
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida

Florida Mall Shooting

18 minutes ago
Italy

Italy debt below 140%

21 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail China Release

22 minutes ago
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.

UK Plane Collision

29 minutes ago
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad, Says Overwhelmed By People's Affection

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

30 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

33 minutes ago
Craftsman Automation reports stellar Q2 results

Craftsman Automation

44 minutes ago
Demolition work is presently underway to bring down buildings damaged during the Taiwan earthquake.

Taiwan Aftershocks

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo