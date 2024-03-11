Advertisement

Alternative debt platform BlackSoil’s NBFC arm has raised 100 crores from its promoters and family offices, the company said on March 11.

The funds were secured through a rights issue, marking the fourth capital infusion for the company in eight years, BlackSoil said in statement.

BlackSoil said it will leverage the equity infusion to enhance credit profile and elevate borrowing capabilities.



The company has raised a total equity of Rs 250 crore till date. Its investors include Allcargo Logistics, Navneet Education, Mahavir Agency, and Mathew Cyriac-led Florintree Advisors.

BlackSoil did not divulge on ownership structure post the issue. The company has raised debt financing of over Rs 1,700 crore from high net-worth individuals (HNIs), banks and other NBFCs.



The portfolio companies for BlackSoil, where it has made investments,comprise of growth companies in the likes of Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.

“This funding will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further solidify our position as a leading player in the alternative credit space,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil.



By December 2023, BlackSoil said it has crossed disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore across 214 deals at a group level.

The customised alternative credit solutions provider, which caters to growth companies, financial institutions, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), spans across multiple sectors.



BlackSoil lately announced SaralSCF, a supply chain financing vertical, which is included in its expansion strategy for bolstering businesses in new economy using customised solutions for financing.

The unit has distributed Rs 1,500 crore until now, onboarding over 110 anchor partners, BlackSoil said.

BlackSoil has seen a 30 per cent jump in capital infusion, distributing Rs 1,650 crore across 63 deals of which it has exited 20 of then in 2023, according to Bansal.

(With agency inputs)