Logistics company for e-commerce Delhivery has turned its Moga facility in Punjab into an all-women unit on the premise of International Women's Day, the company said on March 8.



The Gurugram-based company also outlined its plans to set up similar all-women-run facilities in other regions of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Delhivery said in a statement.

"To mark International Women's Day, Delhivery, India's largest integrated logistics service provider, has transformed its Moga facility into an all-woman-run hub, challenging the gender stereotypes in the logistics industry and underscoring the company’s inclusive values,” the company said.



Female staff at the Moga facility in Punjab would handle all end-to-end operations, from operating battery-operated pallet trucks to managing inventory and loading or unloading trucks, Delhivery said.

The facility will also have women-only housekeeping and security staff deployed for supporting the facility round the clock, it added.

The Gurugram-based listed company is an integrated logistics services provider which covers around 19,000 pin codes.



It turned profitable in the December quarter (Q3FY24), reporting a net profit of Rs 11.7 crore. Delhivery’s consolidated net revenue also jumped 13 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,194 crore against Rs 1,941 crore in the previous quarter.



Last week, Chimetech Holding offloaded 1 per cent stake in the logistics and supply chain company for Rs 360 crore through an open market transaction.



The company sold over 76.64 lakh shares, which amount to a 1.04 per cent stake in the company.



Last month, Marico’s nutrition brand Plix extended its partnership with Delhivery for globally shipping products.



(WIth PTI Inputs)