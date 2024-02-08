Advertisement

Profit Outlook: The US-based Delta Air Lines on Friday reduced its profit outlook for the present year, citing supply chain issues and macroeconomic uncertainties, leading to a 5 per cent dip in premarket trading.

However, strong holiday demand helped the company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

The Atlanta-based carrier now expects an adjusted profit of $6 to $7 per share this year, compared with its previous target of more than $7 per share outlined at an investor day in December 2022.

The 2024 estimate compares with analysts' expectations of $6.50 per share, according to LSEG data.

In an interview, Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, said the company still had an internal goal of producing earnings of more than $7 a share, but it was offering an outlook to the market that it had "a good deal of confidence in."

"With the amount of uncertainty that continues to exist within the supply chain, in the maintenance arena, within the economic outlook, we wanted to be prudent," said Bastian.

"But that doesn't mean we can't out-produce it," he said.

For the first quarter, the company forecast an adjusted profit of $0.25 to $0.50 per share. That compares with Wall Street's estimates of $0.38 a share.

Image credit: Delta Air Lines

Key Challenges

Airlines are still grappling with supply-chain problems that have impacted aircraft deliveries and forced them to fly older planes longer than expected, driving up maintenance and repair costs. Delta's aircraft maintenance costs were up 23 per cent last year from the prior year.

Bastian said maintenance expenses will remain higher until the supply chain sorts out issues such as labor shortages, quality control and inflation.

"It's going to be a multi-year period of time before the overall level of maintenance support and efficiency gets back to pre-pandemic levels," he said.

There also have been lingering concerns about travel spending as rising costs of living are stretching household budgets.

Bastian, however, said the company continued to see strong demand in all markets, adding the airline recorded its highest-ever bookings this week.

While demand for transatlantic travel is expected to cool down from a year ago, it will likely remain healthy, he said.

Image credit: Delta Air Lines

Transatlantic travel is the US airline industry's most lucrative long-haul market. It accounted for about 19 per cent of Delta's passenger revenue last year.

The company also announced a deal with Airbus to buy 20 A350-1000 widebody aircraft for deliveries beginning in 2026, confirming a Reuters story.

Delta said it also had options to purchase 20 additional wide-body jets from the European plane maker.

Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter came in at $1.28 per share, topping analysts' expectations of $1.17 per share, according to LSEG data.

(With Reuters Inputs)