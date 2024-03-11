×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Delta expects Boeing 737 Max 10 delivery delayed until 2027: Report

Boeing has faced scrutiny following a January 5 incident where a door plug blew off a 737 Max mid-flight, exposing passengers to the outside air.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing 737 Max Plain
Boeing 737 Max | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boeing 737 Max 10 delivery: United States-based legacy carrier Delta Air Lines anticipates that the deliveries of Boeing Co's 737 Max 10 aircraft could be postponed until as late as 2027, news agency Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The airline, which revealed plans in July 2022 to purchase 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets valued at approximately $13.5 billion at list prices, with options for an additional 30, initially aimed to commence receiving the planes in 2025.

"We were already anticipating if it came in ‘25, it'd be late in the year," Delta's Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian stated in an interview with Bloomberg on Sunday. "My guess is it will be another year or two beyond that."

Bastian noted that Delta is "comfortable" with the protections negotiated against possible delays in its contract to purchase the Max 10, but declined to provide further details, according to the report.

The airline highlighted "several issues with the Boeing 737 Max" that require resolution, confirming ongoing discussions with Boeing, as per Bastion's remarks to Bloomberg.

Boeing declined to comment on the matter, while Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing has faced scrutiny following a January 5 incident where a door plug blew off a 737 Max mid-flight, exposing passengers to the outside air.

Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration disclosed that its 737 Max production audit into Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) revealed multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

