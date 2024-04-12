Advertisement

Digi Yatra expansion: Digi Yatra, the innovative passenger facilitation initiative based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), is set to expand its footprint to 14 more airports across the country by the end of April. Spearheaded by Digi Yatra Foundation, efforts are underway to streamline the process and enhance user experience with architectural refinements.

Currently operational at 14 domestic airports, Digi Yatra aims to revolutionise airport journeys by enabling contactless and seamless movement for passengers. With nearly 5 million users already benefiting from the platform, discussions are ongoing to extend the service to international travellers as well.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, affirmed that the initiative prioritises data privacy. Passenger data is securely stored within the user's device, ensuring full control and confidentiality. Information shared for Digi Yatra registration undergoes Aadhaar-based validation and is stored in encrypted format.

The expansion plan includes airports such as Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dabolim, Indore, Mangalore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Vishakhapatnam.

Operational procedures involve a seamless process, from registration on the Digi Yatra app to verification at airport e-gates using facial recognition technology. Passenger consent is paramount, with airport personnel instructed to enrol passengers only with informed consent.

Furthermore, ongoing discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies aim to extend Digi Yatra services to international travellers.

The Digi Yatra Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, oversees the initiative with support from shareholders including Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL), and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

(With PTI inputs)

