Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Disappointed with Singapore tribunal's decision: Sony on merger dispute with Zee

Sony Expresses Disappointment Over Singapore Tribunal's Decision in Sony-Zee Merger Case

Business Desk
Zee-Sony Merger Fails
Zee-Sony Merger Fails | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sony versus Zee: Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony Group has expressed disappointment with the decision of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre's (SIAC) emergency arbitrator regarding the Sony-Zee merger case. On Monday, Sony officially conveyed its dissatisfaction with the rejection of its plea to restrain Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) from approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The emergency arbitrator at SIAC dismissed the plea, citing a lack of jurisdiction, leading Sony to assert its commitment to vigorously arbitrate the matter in the international tribunal.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment clarified that the decision by SIAC was procedural, focussing solely on whether Zee Entertainment could pursue its application with the NCLT. The company emphasised its confidence in the merits of the case and its pursuit of terminating the merger agreement and seeking damages from ZEEL.

"We will continue to vigorously arbitrate the matter in Singapore in front of a full SIAC tribunal and pursue SPNI’s right to terminate the merger agreement and seek a termination fee and other remedies. We remain confident in the merits of our position in both Singapore and India," Sony stated.

Advertisement

The background of the dispute lies in Sony's termination of the agreement with ZEEL last month to merge its two Indian entities, Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Network India) and BEPL. Sony Group Corporation claimed ZEEL failed to meet merger conditions and initiated arbitration proceedings before SIAC, seeking a termination fee of $90 million.

In response, ZEEL filed a petition before the NCLT, urging Sony Group to implement the merger. The legal battle also involves ZEEL contesting the $90 million claims filed by Sony Group before SIAC.

Advertisement

The Mumbai bench of NCLT had previously approved the merger scheme on August 10, 2023, envisioning the creation of a $10 billion media entity if completed. The combined entity would have owned over 70 TV channels, two video streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV), and two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India), establishing itself as the largest entertainment network in India.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement