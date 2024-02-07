Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Disney and Mahindra executives join US India strategic forum

Attwood oversees the international legal and government affairs functions for Disney globally while Barua, the EVP of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group.

Business Desk
Disney and Mahindra executives join US India strategic forum
Disney and Mahindra executives join US India strategic forum | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum: Officials from Walt Disney and the Mahindra Group have joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, underscoring the success of American companies in India and the increasing presence of Indian conglomerates in the US. Dorothy Attwood, Senior Vice President of Global Legal, Policy, and Compliance for The Walt Disney Company, and Amarjyoti (Amar) Barua, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, have been appointed to the Board, as announced by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

In her current role, Attwood oversees the international legal and government affairs functions for Disney globally, excluding the US, and leads strategic public policy initiatives, ESG, and Sustainability initiatives across all business segments. She also heads the Privacy Legal Department and the Government Ethics and Compliance Group across the enterprise.

Advertisement

Barua, the EVP of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, assumed his role in May 2023 and is a member of the Group Executive Board. In his current capacity, Barua is responsible for leading the Group Strategy Office and collaborating with the Group's diverse portfolio of businesses to drive growth in the short and long term.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi remarked on the significance of these additions, stating, "The additions of Dorothy and Amar are testimony to the success story of American companies in India and the growing presence of Indian conglomerates in the US." He highlighted the historical significance of Disney in India and Mahindra's substantial contributions to the American economy across various sectors.

Advertisement

Attwood expressed her admiration for the work of USISPF over the years and her eagerness to contribute to its mission alongside other Board members representing iconic companies in the US and India. Barua expressed enthusiasm for strengthening the strategic, commercial, and cultural ties that underpin the US-India relationship and collaborating on initiatives for mutual progress.

USISPF, a newly established organization, aims to enhance business relations between India and the US.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement