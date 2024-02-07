Advertisement

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum: Officials from Walt Disney and the Mahindra Group have joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, underscoring the success of American companies in India and the increasing presence of Indian conglomerates in the US. Dorothy Attwood, Senior Vice President of Global Legal, Policy, and Compliance for The Walt Disney Company, and Amarjyoti (Amar) Barua, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, have been appointed to the Board, as announced by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

In her current role, Attwood oversees the international legal and government affairs functions for Disney globally, excluding the US, and leads strategic public policy initiatives, ESG, and Sustainability initiatives across all business segments. She also heads the Privacy Legal Department and the Government Ethics and Compliance Group across the enterprise.

Barua, the EVP of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, assumed his role in May 2023 and is a member of the Group Executive Board. In his current capacity, Barua is responsible for leading the Group Strategy Office and collaborating with the Group's diverse portfolio of businesses to drive growth in the short and long term.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi remarked on the significance of these additions, stating, "The additions of Dorothy and Amar are testimony to the success story of American companies in India and the growing presence of Indian conglomerates in the US." He highlighted the historical significance of Disney in India and Mahindra's substantial contributions to the American economy across various sectors.

Attwood expressed her admiration for the work of USISPF over the years and her eagerness to contribute to its mission alongside other Board members representing iconic companies in the US and India. Barua expressed enthusiasm for strengthening the strategic, commercial, and cultural ties that underpin the US-India relationship and collaborating on initiatives for mutual progress.

USISPF, a newly established organization, aims to enhance business relations between India and the US.

(With PTI inputs)