English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Disney and Reliance ink deal for media operations merger in India: Report

The announcement comes after the $10-billion Zee-Sony merger fell apart last month

Business Desk
Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar
Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Merger in works: Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have agreed upon binding terms for the merger of their media operations in India, as per Bloomberg.

Quoting people familiar with the matter, the report said Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will likely have a 61 per cent stake in the merged entity.

Disney, meanwhile is conducting a reassessment of its India strategy amid intense competition in the media space.

There was no comment from either Disney or Reliance on reports of the merger agreement, the nature of which is said to be binding.

The share distribution is also likely to be altered based on Disney including its additional local assets at the time of the deal being finalised, as per the report.

Advertisement

In other developments, Reliance Industries is pondering over the acquisition of Tata Play, Disney holding a minority stake in the broadcast service provider.

It was earlier reported that Disney had agreed to sell 60 per per cent of its Indian business to Viacom18.

Amid the collapse of the Zee-Sony merger earlier this year, the deal is seen as in the Indian media and entertainment.

Disney has agreed upon selling 60 per cent of its India business to Viacom 18 at a valuation of $3.9 billion (Rs 33,000 crore). 
Viacom18 is owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Advertisement

Reliance in October last year was evaluating Disney's India assets, which include the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service and Star India, which are valued between $7 billion to $8 billion. 

Disney valued these operations at $10 billion in the same period. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Game Changer Writer Reveals Details On Ram Charan's Character

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo